O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,116.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,032.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,012.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,037.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 68.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.6% in the second quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

