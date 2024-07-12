ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABVX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

