Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $10.15

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $155,438,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $47,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $16,598,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

