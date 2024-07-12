Analysts Set AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) PT at $93.75

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 253.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

