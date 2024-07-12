TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.38.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on X

TMX Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of X opened at C$40.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.35. The stock has a market cap of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.32 and a 12 month high of C$41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.