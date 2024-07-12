Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1024252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00. In related news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

