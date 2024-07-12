JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.79.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.76. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$48.67 and a one year high of C$64.71. The firm has a market cap of C$21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

