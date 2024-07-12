Berenberg Bank Increases Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 190

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of £280.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

