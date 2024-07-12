Berenberg Bank Increases Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 190

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of £280.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
