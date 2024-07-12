DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

XRAY stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,584,000 after buying an additional 1,328,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

