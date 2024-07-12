Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Indivior in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Indivior by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Indivior by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Indivior by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

