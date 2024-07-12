Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

