FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Shares of KEI opened at C$4.66 on Thursday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.82 and a 1 year high of C$6.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

