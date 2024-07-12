Roth Capital Comments on TeraWulf Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

TeraWulf Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WULF stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

