Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Buys 3 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy acquired 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,992 ($51.13) per share, with a total value of £119.76 ($153.40).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Tom Brophy acquired 4 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,266 ($54.64) per share, with a total value of £170.64 ($218.57).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($58.28), for a total transaction of £100,100 ($128,218.27).

Croda International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 4,004 ($51.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,281.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,849 ($49.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,032 ($77.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,375.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,640.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.89) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

