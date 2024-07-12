Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) PT Set at C$1.50 by Cormark

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 target price from equities researchers at Cormark in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s previous close.

Northern Superior Resources Price Performance

Northern Superior Resources stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Superior Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55.

Get Northern Superior Resources alerts:

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.