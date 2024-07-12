Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

LON AXL opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.50 ($0.38).

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

