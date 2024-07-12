Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
LON AXL opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.50 ($0.38).
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
