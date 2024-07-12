Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$265.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$190.18.

FNV opened at C$173.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$167.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$157.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$198.00. The stock has a market cap of C$33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,705.21. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

