Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Declines By 99.8%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,941,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

