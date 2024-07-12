Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Declines By 99.8%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,941,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
Shares of AABB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
