AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 61.1% in June

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AAGIY stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5789 per share. This is a boost from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.
