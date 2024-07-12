adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 2,872.6% in June

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a growth of 2,872.6% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
adidas Stock Up 2.1 %
ADDYY opened at $122.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. adidas has a one year low of $81.88 and a one year high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.40 and a beta of 1.22.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. Analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
adidas Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
