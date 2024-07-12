adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 2,872.6% in June

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a growth of 2,872.6% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get adidas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Stock Up 2.1 %

ADDYY opened at $122.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. adidas has a one year low of $81.88 and a one year high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.40 and a beta of 1.22.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. Analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.