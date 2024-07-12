Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 1,714.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
Adler Group stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
Adler Group Company Profile
