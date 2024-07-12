American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Aires Stock Performance
Shares of AAIRF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. American Aires has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.31.
About American Aires
