Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.
Andritz Price Performance
ADRZF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96.
About Andritz
