Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Rises By 5,666.7%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 5,666.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance
AFBOF opened at $12.45 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.
African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile
