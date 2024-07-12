Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Rises By 5,666.7%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 5,666.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

AFBOF opened at $12.45 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

