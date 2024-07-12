AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

AB Science Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ABSCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. AB Science has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Get AB Science alerts:

About AB Science

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.