CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.88.

Get CapitaLand India Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand India Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.