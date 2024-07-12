CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.88.
About CapitaLand India Trust
