Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Expands By 70.8%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.5 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at C$41.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.05. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$33.95 and a 52-week high of C$45.44.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.