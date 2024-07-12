Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Expands By 70.8%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.5 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at C$41.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.05. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$33.95 and a 52-week high of C$45.44.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
