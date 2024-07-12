American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 20840273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.