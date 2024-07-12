Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. The company traded as high as $271.00 and last traded at $267.17. 52,832,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 98,349,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.26.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.39.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Trading Down 8.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $768.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.