Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $385.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Trane Technologies traded as high as $346.80 and last traded at $346.43, with a volume of 152041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.82.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

