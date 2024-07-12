Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00. The stock traded as high as C$15.87 and last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 394985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AYA

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$43,320.00. In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.22.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.