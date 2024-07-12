Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 0.7% Following Insider Selling

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $332.61 and last traded at $334.74. 551,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,664,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.06.

Specifically, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

