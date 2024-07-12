Scotiabank Upgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) to “Outperform”

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$124.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$113.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total value of C$6,307,717.49. Insiders have sold 148,805 shares of company stock worth $16,305,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

