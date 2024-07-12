Cormark Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.67.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$54.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 203.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.41. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

