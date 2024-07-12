Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.67.

Altus Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$55.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

