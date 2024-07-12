Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.67.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.41. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$55.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

