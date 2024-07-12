Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Head to Head Survey

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Bunker Hill Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.39 billion 2.64 $241.56 million $0.15 76.93 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.10) -1.22

Profitability

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lundin Mining and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 3.04% 3.66% 2.21% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -32.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lundin Mining and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 1 1 3 0 2.40 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Bunker Hill Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Free Report)

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.