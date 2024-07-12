Critical Contrast: DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) versus Its Rivals

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DeFi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DeFi Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DeFi Technologies Competitors 1172 2534 3095 116 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 42.50%. Given DeFi Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DeFi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A -31.50% -1.18% DeFi Technologies Competitors -78.76% -5.18% -4.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million -$15.03 million -17.29 DeFi Technologies Competitors $6.85 billion $993.32 million -2.57

DeFi Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. DeFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DeFi Technologies competitors beat DeFi Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.