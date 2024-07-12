Reviewing Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cango and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Zeta Global 0 0 12 1 3.08

Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $20.77, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Cango.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $1.22 billion 0.17 -$5.33 million ($0.04) -49.00 Zeta Global $728.72 million 5.18 -$187.48 million ($1.06) -16.27

This table compares Cango and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeta Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Zeta Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango -2.30% -0.72% -0.56% Zeta Global -22.20% -101.48% -31.80%

Risk & Volatility

Cango has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services. It also provides automotive financing facilitation services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers, which comprises credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing, and delinquent asset management services; facilitating financing transactions of car purchases for car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as agile intelligence suite, which synthesizes Zeta's data and data generated by its customers to uncover consumer insights that are translated into marketing programs; and CDP, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

