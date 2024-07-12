Head-To-Head Contrast: Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) versus HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 20.27% 10.10% 1.40% HBT Financial 26.29% 16.14% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic Bancorp and HBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 HBT Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

HBT Financial has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given HBT Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Republic Bancorp pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic Bancorp and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $359.44 million 4.26 $90.37 million $4.76 11.84 HBT Financial $223.58 million 3.01 $65.84 million $2.26 9.43

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.8% of HBT Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Republic Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; commercial checking accounts; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.