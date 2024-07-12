Head-To-Head Contrast: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -1.11% -1.19% -0.74% MongoDB -11.50% -14.88% -5.54%

Risk & Volatility

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 1 11 0 2.77 MongoDB 1 5 19 1 2.77

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guidewire Software and MongoDB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus price target of $133.08, indicating a potential downside of 2.88%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $357.59, indicating a potential upside of 43.74%. Given MongoDB’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MongoDB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and MongoDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $905.34 million 12.51 -$111.86 million ($0.13) -1,054.00 MongoDB $1.77 billion 10.34 -$176.60 million ($2.81) -88.53

Guidewire Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MongoDB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; and Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It offers professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.