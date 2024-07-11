Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

