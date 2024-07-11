BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 499.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

