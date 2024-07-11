Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $216,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 50,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $348.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

