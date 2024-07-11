Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

