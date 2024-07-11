Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ED traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.82. 69,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,521. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.