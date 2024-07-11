Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 42 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock traded down $33.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,534.09. 198,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,216. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $799.18 and a 12 month high of $1,575.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,385.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,283.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.