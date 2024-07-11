Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 285.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,817,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $890.47. 49,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,775. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $966.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $874.20. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

