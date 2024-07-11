Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.7%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $70.15. Approximately 1,875,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,712,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $4,595,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 86.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 136,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.