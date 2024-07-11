Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 288,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,196,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Groupon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

